Tehran on Edge: Navigating Life Amid Power Threats

Amid the looming threat of power station attacks, Tehran's residents brace for potential chaos as President Trump's ultimatum edges closer.

At Tajrish Martyrs Hospital, dialysis patient Asghar Hashemi and others face heightened anxiety over possible outages with Iran's power infrastructure under threat from U.S. rhetoric.

While Tehran prepares, from stocking supplies to securing hospitals, city life proceeds under a veil of uncertainty and tightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)