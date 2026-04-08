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Tehran on Edge: Navigating Life Amid Power Threats

Amid escalating tensions with the U.S., Tehran residents, like Asghar Hashemi, face the threat of power outages. Trump's ultimatum to Iran has caused panic, with residents preparing for the worst by stocking up essentials. Hospitals stress preparedness, while life in Tehran remains marked by heightened security and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:29 IST
Tehran on Edge: Navigating Life Amid Power Threats
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Amid the looming threat of power station attacks, Tehran's residents brace for potential chaos as President Trump's ultimatum edges closer.

At Tajrish Martyrs Hospital, dialysis patient Asghar Hashemi and others face heightened anxiety over possible outages with Iran's power infrastructure under threat from U.S. rhetoric.

While Tehran prepares, from stocking supplies to securing hospitals, city life proceeds under a veil of uncertainty and tightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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