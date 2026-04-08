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Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rain-curtailed 11-overs-a-side IPL match in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:31 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rain-curtailed 11-overs-a-side IPL match in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rain-curtailed 11-overs-a-side IPL match in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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