Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rain-curtailed 11-overs-a-side IPL match in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:31 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rain-curtailed 11-overs-a-side IPL match in Guwahati.
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