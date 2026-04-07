Shaq's Slam Dunk Revolution: A New Era in Professional Sports

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has announced the launch of a professional dunk league, supported by TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group. This new league aims to elevate dunk contests from singular events to structured professional competitions, following the success of last year's DUNKMAN TV series.

Injuries continue to shake up the sports world, with Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias and Chicago White Sox's Austin Hays placed on the 10-day injured list due to hamstring strains. Meanwhile, soccer dynamics could shift as Iran awaits FIFA's response to the proposed relocation of World Cup venues.

Legal and medical issues also remain pivotal themes in sports. Falcons' linebacker James Pearce Jr. faces legal troubles post-arrest, and Cubs' Cade Horton seeks specialist assessment for an arm injury. The impact of sports on health is evident as Hall of Famer Steve McMichael is diagnosed posthumously with Stage 3 CTE.

(With inputs from agencies.)