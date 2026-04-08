Left Menu

Liverpool's Struggles in Champions League Quarterfinal Clash Against PSG

Liverpool enters the Champions League quarterfinals against PSG in tumultuous form, with poor Premier League performance, managerial scrutiny, and key players leaving. Former talisman Salah's decline mirrors the club's struggles, while PSG seeks to capitalize and continue their European success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:56 IST
Liverpool's Struggles in Champions League Quarterfinal Clash Against PSG
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Liverpool finds itself in disarray as it approaches the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain. The club is out of the Premier League title race and faced a heavy defeat in the FA Cup, raising questions about manager Arne Slot's future.

At a news conference, Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz emphasized the need for full energy and commitment to stand a chance against PSG, a team renowned for relentless pressure under coach Luis Enrique's leadership. Despite setbacks, Slot hopes Liverpool's rich European history can inspire a turnaround as they prepare for the first leg at Parc des Princes.

As the clubs prepare for their face-off, former PSG forward Hugo Ekitiké is set to make an impact for Liverpool. Ekitiké, who has rejuvenated his career in England, showcases Liverpool's potential to upset PSG's European ambitions. However, further failures might put Slot's managerial role in jeopardy if Liverpool ends the season without a trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Cooperation

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Coopera...

 India
2
Bahrain Missile Alert Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Bahrain Missile Alert Amid Ceasefire Announcement

 United Arab Emirates
3
US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?

US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?

 India
4
Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026