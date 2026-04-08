Liverpool's Struggles in Champions League Quarterfinal Clash Against PSG

Liverpool finds itself in disarray as it approaches the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain. The club is out of the Premier League title race and faced a heavy defeat in the FA Cup, raising questions about manager Arne Slot's future.

At a news conference, Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz emphasized the need for full energy and commitment to stand a chance against PSG, a team renowned for relentless pressure under coach Luis Enrique's leadership. Despite setbacks, Slot hopes Liverpool's rich European history can inspire a turnaround as they prepare for the first leg at Parc des Princes.

As the clubs prepare for their face-off, former PSG forward Hugo Ekitiké is set to make an impact for Liverpool. Ekitiké, who has rejuvenated his career in England, showcases Liverpool's potential to upset PSG's European ambitions. However, further failures might put Slot's managerial role in jeopardy if Liverpool ends the season without a trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)