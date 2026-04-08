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A Political Trailblazer's Final Journey: Remembering Mohsina Kidwai

Mohsina Kidwai, a veteran Congress leader and former Union minister known for her service under Rajiv Gandhi, passed away at 94. Kidwai, who had been battling age-related issues, died in Noida. She will be buried in Nizamuddin. Throughout her career, she served in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and held key positions in the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:40 IST
A Political Trailblazer's Final Journey: Remembering Mohsina Kidwai
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai has passed away at the age of 94, according to her family. She succumbed to age-related ailments early Wednesday morning at Noida's Metro Hospital.

Mohsina Kidwai's illustrious political career included important roles in Rajiv Gandhi's government and membership in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Her contributions extended to the Congress Working Committee and the Central Election Committee of the party.

The funeral will be held at Nizamuddin's graveyard later on Wednesday. Her passing marks the end of an era for many in the Congress party and her legacy as a pioneering female politician will endure.

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