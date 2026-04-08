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Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Enhance Connectivity

The inauguration of Mumbai Metro corridors 9 and 2B marks a significant boost in metro connectivity for the city. These new routes reduce travel time and enhance commuter convenience, with Line 9 connecting Mumbai and Thane and Line 2B providing the first metro link on the Harbour Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:43 IST
Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Enhance Connectivity
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The new commercial operations on Mumbai Metro corridors 9 and 2B commenced on Wednesday, following their inauguration by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. These new lines enhance the city's mass-transit capabilities, offering direct connectivity between Mumbai and Thane, and introducing the first metro link on the Harbour Line.

The first phase of Metro Line 9 features a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations from Dahisar East to Kashigaon. Meanwhile, the 5.53-km stretch of Metro Line 2B covers five stations from Diamond Garden to Maharashtra Nagar–Mandale. These developments are part of a Rs 6,607 crore project aimed at reducing travel times significantly.

With these additions, Mumbai's operational Metro network has grown to six corridors. The expansion promises improved frequency and an enhanced commuter experience, with updated timetables for several lines. The seamless interchange at Dahisar station and the integration of connected lines further simplify passenger transit across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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