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Prestige Estates' Remarkable Sales Growth in Real Estate Market

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 10% increase in pre-sales in the last fiscal quarter, reaching a record Rs 30,024 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The company's strong focus on quality and timely execution has helped maintain momentum amidst a shifting demand towards reputable developers post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:38 IST
Prestige Estates' Remarkable Sales Growth in Real Estate Market
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Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a significant 10% increase in pre-sales to Rs 7,697 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects the persistent demand for the company's housing properties, culminating in a record Rs 30,024 crore pre-sales figure for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Chairman and Managing Director, Irfan Razack, emphasized that the company's strong performance in FY26 is attributed to continuous sales momentum and robust demand across key markets, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company's reputation for quality, strategic location, and reliable project execution appears to be key factors attracting buyers.

As the company launches new projects while maintaining ongoing inventory, it remains optimistic about sustaining growth. The real estate market is witnessing a shift toward big, branded developers, especially post-COVID, as demand becomes more focused on entities with dependable credibility. Prestige Group is poised to capitalize on this trend with its extensive pipeline of projects.

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