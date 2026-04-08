Alexander Isak's Anticipated Return to Champions League Action

Alexander Isak has been named in Liverpool's squad for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. The Sweden striker is making his comeback after surgery on a broken ankle and fibula in late December.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed Isak's fitness, stating he is fit enough to play but won't start in the match at Parc des Princes. Nevertheless, Slot expressed confidence in Isak's ability to contribute during the game.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle for a British-record fee of £125 million, had a subdued start with only three goals in 16 games before his injury. His return is eagerly anticipated by both Liverpool and Sweden, which hopes to deploy him alongside Viktor Gyökeres at the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)