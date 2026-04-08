Sophie Molineux's Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Injury Woes

The decision for Sophie Molineux to captain Australia's women's cricket team may need reevaluation as her injury struggles persist, according to selector Shawn Flegler. Molineux, who became captain earlier this year, faces challenges with a back injury that has affected her performance and availability.

While she led the team during the West Indies tour, her participation was limited, as she neither batted nor bowled in initial matches and was absent from others. With the women's T20 World Cup starting on June 12 in England and Wales, there is concern over her fitness.

Flegler emphasized the team's focus on the T20 World Cup as a key priority and maintains optimism about Molineux's recovery, stating that dealing with her injuries is part of the unpredictable nature of sports leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)