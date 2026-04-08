Gaganjeet Bhullar Eyes Victory at AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026

Veteran golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is poised for success at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius. The tournament, hosted by tennis legend Leander Paes, features formidable competitors, yet Bhullar is confident about his form. He's already secured a victory in Chandigarh and aims to extend his winning streak.

Bhullar acknowledges the competitive field, which includes in-form players like Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill. Despite this, he's determined to perform well, drawing on previous experiences in Mauritius during events co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

The 37-year-old golfer appreciates the IGPL's effort to expand into Mauritius, offering a unique experience for young golfers exposed to international tournaments. Bhullar's focus remains on maintaining his momentum throughout the season and securing another triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)