Contentious Calls and Dramatic Comebacks: Inside India's Billie Jean King Cup Journey

India's tennis player, Rutuja Bhosale, expressed her frustration over questionable line calls during the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I ties. These calls, she felt, disrupted the team's momentum over consecutive days.

Despite partnering with Ankita Raina to achieve doubles victories against Thailand and New Zealand, Bhosale appeared visibly animated during the latter tie. She highlighted the impact of such contentious calls in crucial moments, adding that her reactions were tempered by the team context.

India faced several disputed calls against Thailand, which affected their performance, resulting in a 1-2 defeat. However, displaying resilience, the team secured a dominant 3-0 win over New Zealand. Captain Vishal Uppal stressed the importance of bouncing back with aggression and preparing for future challenges like the upcoming match against Mongolia.