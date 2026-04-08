Left Menu

Contentious Calls and Dramatic Comebacks: Inside India's Billie Jean King Cup Journey

Rutuja Bhosale expressed frustration over line calls in the Billie Jean King Cup, affecting India's momentum. Despite disputable officiating, the team triumphed over New Zealand after a loss to Thailand. Captain Vishal Uppal highlighted the importance of resilience, with the focus on preparing for upcoming matches against Mongolia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:14 IST
Contentious Calls and Dramatic Comebacks: Inside India's Billie Jean King Cup Journey
Rutuja Bhosale
  • Country:
  • India

India's tennis player, Rutuja Bhosale, expressed her frustration over questionable line calls during the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I ties. These calls, she felt, disrupted the team's momentum over consecutive days.

Despite partnering with Ankita Raina to achieve doubles victories against Thailand and New Zealand, Bhosale appeared visibly animated during the latter tie. She highlighted the impact of such contentious calls in crucial moments, adding that her reactions were tempered by the team context.

India faced several disputed calls against Thailand, which affected their performance, resulting in a 1-2 defeat. However, displaying resilience, the team secured a dominant 3-0 win over New Zealand. Captain Vishal Uppal stressed the importance of bouncing back with aggression and preparing for future challenges like the upcoming match against Mongolia.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Industrial Leap: 36 Projects to Propel Economic Growth

Odisha's Industrial Leap: 36 Projects to Propel Economic Growth

 India
2
Strait of Hormuz: Navigating a Delicate Ceasefire

Strait of Hormuz: Navigating a Delicate Ceasefire

 Global
3
Beirut in Flames: The Largest Israeli Strikes Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire

Beirut in Flames: The Largest Israeli Strikes Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire

 Lebanon
4
Controversy Brews as ICC Examines Bangladesh Cricket Governance

Controversy Brews as ICC Examines Bangladesh Cricket Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026