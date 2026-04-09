Medvedev's Meltdown at Monte Carlo: A Shattered Racket and a Double Bagel Defeat

In an unexpected display of court-side frustration, former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev visibly lost his temper at the Monte Carlo Masters, resulting in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of Matteo Berrettini.

Medvedev, currently ranked 10th, let his emotions get the better of him, smashing his racket seven times before discarding the wreckage into a trash bin. As a result, he received a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and is expected to be fined.

Despite previously dominating Berrettini in their past encounters, this match marked an unforgettable upset, with Medvedev managing just 17 out of 67 points. Meanwhile, Berrettini celebrated one of the rare 6-0, 6-0 wins against a top-10 ranked player since 1973.