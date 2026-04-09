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Nike Set to Score With UEFA Match Ball Deal

UEFA and European Football Clubs' joint venture, UC3, is in exclusive talks with Nike to become the official match ball provider for UEFA men's club competitions from 2027 to 2031. If successful, this would end Adidas' 25-year tenure, potentially doubling annual deal values to over €40 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:33 IST
Nike Set to Score With UEFA Match Ball Deal

Nike is on the verge of securing a significant contract with UEFA's joint venture, UC3, as negotiations progress to make the athletic brand the official match ball provider for men's club competitions from 2027 to 2031.

This move signifies a major shift in the sports gear landscape, breaking Adidas' 25-year hold on UEFA's ball supply contract, a relationship that has firmly established the brand at the heart of European football.

Financial implications of this prospective agreement could be substantial, with annual deal values projected to double past €40 million, potentially signaling a lucrative new era for both Nike and UEFA's competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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