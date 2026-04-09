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Indian Wrestlers Shine at Senior Asian Championships

Indian wrestlers Hansika Lamba and Neha clinched bronze medals in their respective categories at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships. Meenakshi Goyat reached the final in the 53kg class after a thrilling comeback. More medal opportunities arise for Indian women wrestlers as they compete for bronze on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:55 IST
Indian Wrestlers Shine at Senior Asian Championships
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  • Kyrgyzstan

Indian wrestlers continued to showcase their prowess at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday, with Hansika Lamba and Neha securing bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Hansika triumphed in the 55kg class after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy, while Neha emerged victorious in the 59kg category against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. The men's Greco Roman wrestlers have also contributed to India's medal tally, earning two silver and three bronze medals over the first three days of the competition.

In the 53kg category, Meenakshi Goyat demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming a deficit to defeat South Korea's Seoyoung Park and advance to the final. The competition remains fierce as Indian wrestlers Harshita and Monika aim for bronze medals on Friday, while Minakshi and Mansi vie for medals in the repechage round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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