India Shines in Bishkek: Meenakshi Goyat Leads Charge at Asian Wrestling Championship

Two-time National champion Meenakshi Goyat delivered an electrifying performance at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, securing a spot in the women's 53kg final. Overcoming a 0-2 deficit in the last 30 seconds against South Korea's Seoyoung Park, Goyat showcased her mettle with a stunning four-point throw, advancing to face China's Jin Zhang.

Hansika Lamba, competing in the 55kg category, added another bronze to India's tally with a 6-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan's Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy. Meanwhile, Neha triumphed in the 59kg category, outclassing Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 10-4, further bolstering the team's overall performance.

Looking ahead, Indian wrestlers Harshita and Monika are vying for bronze medals in their respective categories, while Minakshi and Mansi aim for redemption in the Repechage rounds. Their performances underscore India's growing dominance on the Asian wrestling stage, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)