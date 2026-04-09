Jannik Sinner's Streak Ends at Monte Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner's remarkable streak of 37 consecutive winning sets at Masters 1000 events came to a halt on Thursday. The Italian tennis player managed to defeat Tomas Machac with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Sinner made headlines last month by becoming the first male player to win the 'Sunshine Double', securing titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open without losing a set, and also clinching the Paris Masters title last year. His streak faltered in the second set against Machac, marking his first set loss since a match in October at the Shanghai Masters, where he had previously retired against Tallon Griekspoor due to injury.

Despite the setback against Machac, Sinner rallied to victory, acknowledging he felt fatigued during the match and emphasizing the importance of recovery. At 24, he expressed satisfaction in overcoming challenges and looks forward to his quarter-final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, young players like Joao Fonseca and seasoned pros such as Alexander Zverev also advanced, creating an exciting lineup for the next rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)