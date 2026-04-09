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Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

Cycling legend Eddy Merckx, 80, is set to undergo surgery for a persistent hip infection after ineffective antibiotics. Known as 'The Cannibal,' Merckx has faced multiple health challenges since fracturing his hip in 2024. He holds a record 11 Grand Tour titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:19 IST
Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx has been hospitalized due to a persistent hip infection, local media reported Thursday. Merckx, known as 'The Cannibal,' is expected to undergo surgery next week in Belgium.

The 80-year-old cyclist, regarded as the greatest in history, told Het Laatste Nieuws that he admitted himself to the hospital on Monday, suffering 'incredible pain.' He expressed frustration with the ineffective antibiotic treatment, noting that surgery seems unavoidable.

Since fracturing his hip in 2024, Merckx has undergone several operations. He holds an unparalleled record of 11 Grand Tour titles across the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana.

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