FIFA Raises Ticket Prices with New 'Front Category' Tiers for 2023 World Cup

FIFA has introduced a new 'front category' ticketing tier for the 2023 World Cup, dramatically increasing prices for various matches.

Fans attending the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, may now pay as much as $4,105 for prime seating, a hike from the previously announced rates.

This development, first reported by The Athletic, sees prices for the World Cup final soar to $10,990, reflecting FIFA's strategy to maximize revenue amid high demand and limited availability.