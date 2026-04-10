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FIFA Raises Ticket Prices with New 'Front Category' Tiers for 2023 World Cup

FIFA has introduced new, pricey 'front category' ticket tiers for the 2023 World Cup, hiking prices significantly. Tickets for the U.S. opener against Paraguay can cost up to $4,105, while the final's top price hits $10,990. The changes were quietly added, sparking discussions among soccer fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:52 IST
FIFA Raises Ticket Prices with New 'Front Category' Tiers for 2023 World Cup
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FIFA has introduced a new 'front category' ticketing tier for the 2023 World Cup, dramatically increasing prices for various matches.

Fans attending the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, may now pay as much as $4,105 for prime seating, a hike from the previously announced rates.

This development, first reported by The Athletic, sees prices for the World Cup final soar to $10,990, reflecting FIFA's strategy to maximize revenue amid high demand and limited availability.

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