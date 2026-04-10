Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for unity and peaceful cross-strait relations in a meeting with Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang party. Held at the Great Hall of the People, Xi emphasized that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and must collaborate for stability and development.

Xi's remarks were centered on mutual peace and cooperation, as Cheng highlighted the importance of reciprocal relations that would benefit both communities. The discussions come against a backdrop of heightened military pressures and U.S. backing for Taiwan's defense initiatives, with China calling for cessation of U.S. arms sales to Taipei.

The meeting reflects a broader effort by both parties to ease tensions and create sustainable mechanisms for dialogue. Xi reaffirmed a strong stance against Taiwan independence, as both leaders seek to prevent the Taiwan Strait from becoming a contested 'chessboard' influenced by external powers.