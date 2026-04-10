Left Menu

Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

President Xi Jinping emphasizes Chinese unity and peaceful relations with Taiwan during a meeting with KMT's Cheng Li-wun. Both leaders stress dialogue to reduce tensions and oppose Taiwan independence. This marks key efforts for peace between China and Taiwan amid U.S. support for Taiwan's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:51 IST
Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for unity and peaceful cross-strait relations in a meeting with Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang party. Held at the Great Hall of the People, Xi emphasized that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and must collaborate for stability and development.

Xi's remarks were centered on mutual peace and cooperation, as Cheng highlighted the importance of reciprocal relations that would benefit both communities. The discussions come against a backdrop of heightened military pressures and U.S. backing for Taiwan's defense initiatives, with China calling for cessation of U.S. arms sales to Taipei.

The meeting reflects a broader effort by both parties to ease tensions and create sustainable mechanisms for dialogue. Xi reaffirmed a strong stance against Taiwan independence, as both leaders seek to prevent the Taiwan Strait from becoming a contested 'chessboard' influenced by external powers.

TRENDING

1
Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

 India
2
Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures

Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governan...

 India
3
Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global
4
Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026