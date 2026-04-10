Left Menu

Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

Amritpal Singh Mehron, accused in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, was arrested by Punjab Police after being deported from the Middle East. Mehron, a radical Sikh leader, was linked to Kumari's death due to her social media content. His arrest marks a breakthrough in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:50 IST
Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been arrested by Punjab Police. The arrest followed his deportation from the Middle East, although the specific country was not disclosed by the authorities.

The influencer, known online as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,' was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Bathinda, Punjab, in June 2025. Investigations revealed that Mehron, a resident of Moga and a self-styled radical Sikh leader, fled to the UAE after the crime to escape legal repercussions.

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies, traced Mehron's location to the Middle East and coordinated his extradition back to India. Detainees in the case, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, had claimed they killed Kumari due to her 'immoral and vulgar content.' The apprehension reiterates Punjab Police's commitment to combating organized crime and ensuring regional safety.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Road Construction Site: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes at Road Construction Site: Landslide Claims Lives

 India
2
Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

 India
3
Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: US Secretary Marco Rubio's Forthcoming Visit to India

Strengthening Ties: US Secretary Marco Rubio's Forthcoming Visit to India

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026