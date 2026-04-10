Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

In a significant breakthrough, Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been arrested by Punjab Police. The arrest followed his deportation from the Middle East, although the specific country was not disclosed by the authorities.

The influencer, known online as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,' was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Bathinda, Punjab, in June 2025. Investigations revealed that Mehron, a resident of Moga and a self-styled radical Sikh leader, fled to the UAE after the crime to escape legal repercussions.

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies, traced Mehron's location to the Middle East and coordinated his extradition back to India. Detainees in the case, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, had claimed they killed Kumari due to her 'immoral and vulgar content.' The apprehension reiterates Punjab Police's commitment to combating organized crime and ensuring regional safety.