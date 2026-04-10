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Trailblazing Women Referees Make History at 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will feature a record number of 52 referees, including American Tori Penso and Mexican Katia Garcia. This marks only the second time female referees will officiate in a men's World Cup, continuing a trend started in Qatar. A total of 170 match officials will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:59 IST
Trailblazing Women Referees Make History at 2026 World Cup
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For the 2026 World Cup, a historic lineup of 52 referees has been chosen, marking a significant moment as two women, American Tori Penso and Mexican Katia Garcia, are among them.

This event follows the inaugural inclusion of female referees at the men's World Cup in Qatar four years ago, signaling FIFA's commitment to further developing women's roles in international soccer oversight.

The upcoming tournament will involve 170 match officials, highlighting the increasing scope and inclusivity of the global event with 48 teams and 104 matches, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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