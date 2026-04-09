Thrilling Victories Propel Teams to Semi-Finals at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Nationals

In an exciting series of quarter-final matches, the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, saw decisive victories on Thursday. Sponsored by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, the event featured commanding performances from several teams.

The Hockey Association of Odisha dominated the first quarter-final, securing an 8-1 triumph over Hockey Maharashtra. Standout player Priyanka Minz scored four remarkable goals, supported by contributions from Princess Priya Ekka, Sweety Kujur, and Kiran Ekka. Anvi Rawat netted a consolation goal for Maharashtra.

In other matches, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Mizoram 5-1, thanks to Nousheen Naz's hat trick. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Hockey narrowly triumphed against Hockey Haryana 2-1, securing their semi-final spot. Hosts Hockey Jharkhand comfortably won 2-0 against Hockey Punjab. The semi-final line-up pitches Odisha against Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand versus Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 10th April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)