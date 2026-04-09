Left Menu

Thrilling Victories Propel Teams to Semi-Finals at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Nationals

The Hockey associations of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand clinched victories in the Division 'A' quarter-finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. These electrifying wins set the stage for intense semi-final matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:36 IST
Thrilling Victories Propel Teams to Semi-Finals at 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Nationals
India hockey players. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting series of quarter-final matches, the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, saw decisive victories on Thursday. Sponsored by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, the event featured commanding performances from several teams.

The Hockey Association of Odisha dominated the first quarter-final, securing an 8-1 triumph over Hockey Maharashtra. Standout player Priyanka Minz scored four remarkable goals, supported by contributions from Princess Priya Ekka, Sweety Kujur, and Kiran Ekka. Anvi Rawat netted a consolation goal for Maharashtra.

In other matches, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Mizoram 5-1, thanks to Nousheen Naz's hat trick. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Hockey narrowly triumphed against Hockey Haryana 2-1, securing their semi-final spot. Hosts Hockey Jharkhand comfortably won 2-0 against Hockey Punjab. The semi-final line-up pitches Odisha against Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand versus Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 10th April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hazaribag Treasury Scandal: Unveiling the Web of Corruption

Hazaribag Treasury Scandal: Unveiling the Web of Corruption

 India
2
AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education

AI Frontiers: Transforming Management and Education

 India
3
India's Women Poised to Shape History: BJP's Push for Empowerment

India's Women Poised to Shape History: BJP's Push for Empowerment

 India
4
U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Low: A Two-Decade Decline

U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Low: A Two-Decade Decline

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026