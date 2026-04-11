Clash of Champions: Hockey India Sub Junior Finals Set for Thrilling Showdown

The 16th installment of the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026, held in Rajgir, Bihar, is set for a thrilling finale in Division A. April 12 marks the date for eagerly anticipated finals, with the Women's Final featuring Hockey Madhya Pradesh against Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh also competing in the Men's Final versus Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

As the Men's Final approaches, both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh remain undefeated, having secured dominant victories in the semi-finals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh overcame the challenge from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a 4-2 win, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey eliminated last year's champions, Hockey Punjab, with a decisive 6-2 scoreline. This match also serves as a rematch of last year's third-place game, where Uttar Pradesh Hockey triumphed. The division's leading scorers, Shahrukh Ali and Nitish Yadav of Uttar Pradesh Hockey, aim to continue their top form.

Meanwhile, the Women's Final promises to be an electrifying contest with defending champions Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh, both known for their high scoring prowess—19 and 18 goals, respectively. Hockey Jharkhand advanced after a 2-0 victory against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh narrowly defeated Hockey Odisha 2-1. Madhya Pradesh's Nousheen Naz leads in scoring with nine goals, closely followed by Jharkhand's Sandeepa Kumari with five.