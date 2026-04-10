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India Dominates in Billie Jean King Cup Group Stage

India's female tennis team achieved a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Mongolia in the Billie Jean King Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I. Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli secured dominant wins. India's final match against Korea is crucial for playoff chances, aiming to overcome their earlier defeat by Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:57 IST
India Dominates in Billie Jean King Cup Group Stage
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In a dominating performance, India's women's tennis team blanked Mongolia 3-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I. Zeel Desai, making her singles debut, overwhelmed Mongolia's Anu-Vjin Gantor with a swift 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Partnered by Sahaja Yamalapalli, who replicated the scoreline against Mongolia's veteran Jargal Altansarnai, the team showcased their prowess at the DLTA Complex. The duo of Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale later clinched the doubles match, ensuring an unchallenged sweep.

Now focused on a decisive match against Korea, which is pivotal for their playoff ambitions, India aims to secure a win and potentially advance, provided Indonesia aids by defeating Korea. The lessons from their unexpected loss to Thailand drive the Indian squad's determination.

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