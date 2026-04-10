India Dominates in Billie Jean King Cup Group Stage

In a dominating performance, India's women's tennis team blanked Mongolia 3-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I. Zeel Desai, making her singles debut, overwhelmed Mongolia's Anu-Vjin Gantor with a swift 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Partnered by Sahaja Yamalapalli, who replicated the scoreline against Mongolia's veteran Jargal Altansarnai, the team showcased their prowess at the DLTA Complex. The duo of Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale later clinched the doubles match, ensuring an unchallenged sweep.

Now focused on a decisive match against Korea, which is pivotal for their playoff ambitions, India aims to secure a win and potentially advance, provided Indonesia aids by defeating Korea. The lessons from their unexpected loss to Thailand drive the Indian squad's determination.