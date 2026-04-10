Indian Wrestlers Shine at Senior Asian Championships with Silver and Bronze Hauls
Meenakshi Goyat won a silver medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, adding to India's tally. Despite a tough loss in the finals, Monika and Harshita secured bronze medals, boosting the team's spirit. Indian male wrestlers Sujeet, Abhimanyou, and Sandeep Mann advanced to gold medal bouts.
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- Kyrgyzstan
India's wrestling team achieved remarkable success at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, further enhancing their medal tally. Meenakshi Goyat captured silver in the women's 53kg category.
Though Goyat faced a setback against China's Jin Zhang, Monika and Harshita clinched bronze with stellar performances, lifting the team's morale. Monika beat South Korea's Hanbit Lee 9-0 in the 65kg category, while Harshita triumphed over Sevinchoy Polvonova 5-0 in the 72kg category.
Men's freestyle wrestlers Sujeet, Abhimanyou, and Sandeep Mann showcased India's prowess. Sujeet defeated Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the 65kg semi-final and Abhimanyou stunned defending champion Akmataliev. Sandeep Mann demonstrated dominance in the 79kg category. Vicky and Ankush will contest for bronze in their respective categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)