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Indian Wrestlers Shine at Senior Asian Championships with Silver and Bronze Hauls

Meenakshi Goyat won a silver medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, adding to India's tally. Despite a tough loss in the finals, Monika and Harshita secured bronze medals, boosting the team's spirit. Indian male wrestlers Sujeet, Abhimanyou, and Sandeep Mann advanced to gold medal bouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:08 IST
Indian Wrestlers Shine at Senior Asian Championships with Silver and Bronze Hauls
Meenakshi Goyat
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

India's wrestling team achieved remarkable success at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, further enhancing their medal tally. Meenakshi Goyat captured silver in the women's 53kg category.

Though Goyat faced a setback against China's Jin Zhang, Monika and Harshita clinched bronze with stellar performances, lifting the team's morale. Monika beat South Korea's Hanbit Lee 9-0 in the 65kg category, while Harshita triumphed over Sevinchoy Polvonova 5-0 in the 72kg category.

Men's freestyle wrestlers Sujeet, Abhimanyou, and Sandeep Mann showcased India's prowess. Sujeet defeated Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the 65kg semi-final and Abhimanyou stunned defending champion Akmataliev. Sandeep Mann demonstrated dominance in the 79kg category. Vicky and Ankush will contest for bronze in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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