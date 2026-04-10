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Italy Approaches Billie Jean King Cup Finals with Stellar Performances

Italy secured a 2-0 lead against Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, thanks to wins by Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Other notable victories included Elina Svitolina for Ukraine, Linda Noskova for the Czech Republic, and Britain's Mika Stojsavljevic, highlighting a competitive day across various matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:50 IST
Italy Approaches Billie Jean King Cup Finals with Stellar Performances
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Italy moved one step closer to another Billie Jean King Cup Finals appearance on Friday, as Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto propelled their team to a commanding 2-0 lead over Japan in Velletri. Cocciaretto's powerful play secured a 7-5 6-2 victory against Moyuka Uchijima, while Paolini maintained the momentum with a composed 6-3 6-1 win over Himeno Sakatsume.

The day's events were further highlighted by top-ranked players like Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, who both emerged victorious in their respective matches. Svitolina defeated Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 6-2 6-1, while Noskova countered Belinda Bencic's thrilling win, leveling the tie for the 11-time champions against Switzerland with a 6-1 6-4 triumph.

The qualifiers see seven nations advancing to the finals set for September in Shenzhen, alongside host nation China. Meanwhile, standout performances by Britain's Mika Stojsavljevic and Canada's Bianca Andreescu underscored a competitive spirit across the board, setting the stage for the upcoming phases of the tournament.

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