Massachusetts Court Holds Meta Accountable: A Legal Milestone

Meta Platforms must face a lawsuit initiated by the Massachusetts attorney general, accusing the tech giant of designing its Instagram platform to be addictive for children, as ruled by the state's top court on Friday. This landmark decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is the first instance where a state high court has addressed whether a federal law, usually protecting internet companies from lawsuits over user-generated content, also bars claims against companies allegedly creating addictive products for young users.

Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, writing for the unanimous court, clarified that the lawsuit brought forth by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell does not attempt to hold Meta liable for user-generated content—as protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996—but rather targets Meta's business practices. The claims focus on how Meta's conduct preys on children's developmental vulnerabilities and misleading communication regarding Instagram's safety.

Calling the court's decision a "major step in holding these companies accountable for practices fueling the youth mental health crisis and prioritizing profits over children's well-being," Campbell, a Democrat, praised the ruling in a public statement. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, expressed disagreement, insisting that their evidence will demonstrate their commitment to supporting young users. This case is one among many nationwide, where individuals and state entities strive to hold Meta accountable for platforms purportedly designed to addict young users.