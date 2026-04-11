Rory McIlroy's Dominance: A Six-Stroke Leap at The Masters

In a stunning display of golf mastery, Rory McIlroy has surged to a six-stroke lead at a sun-drenched Masters. This commanding position marks a foreboding sign for his challengers including major titleholders Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

With birdies on six of the last seven holes, McIlroy displayed confidence that resonated throughout Augusta National. Last year's victory erased pressure, allowing him to play with unparalleled freedom. Despite minor setbacks with the driver, McIlroy remains steadfast.

Looking to replicate Tiger Woods' successive title wins, McIlroy, aware of the highs and lows at Augusta, wisely takes each round cautiously. His remarkable performance sets a new standard, positioning him favorably for another Masters win.