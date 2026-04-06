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Rory McIlroy's Quest for Back-to-Back Glory at Augusta

Rory McIlroy returns to Augusta National Golf Club as the defending Masters champion, hoping for a rare back-to-back victory. He aims to replicate last year's Grand Slam triumph while top golfer Scottie Scheffler eyes his third title. High-profile players like Bryson DeChambeau also seek their first Green Jacket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST
Rory McIlroy's Quest for Back-to-Back Glory at Augusta
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is back at Augusta National, not just as a competitor, but as the defending Masters champion. For over a decade, he faced constant scrutiny about his incomplete career Grand Slam, but now he's returned with a renewed spirit and a hefty accomplishment under his belt.

McIlroy clinched his first Masters title last year under dramatic circumstances, securing his breakthrough with a birdie at the first playoff hole. The Northern Irishman, now 36, becomes the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, and seeks a rare consecutive win, a feat last achieved by Tiger Woods in 2002.

Meanwhile, world-number-one Scottie Scheffler, arriving with high hopes of clinching his third Green Jacket, carries short odds in this year's tournament. Other contenders include LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, both endeavoring to attain their inaugural Masters victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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