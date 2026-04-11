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Ayush Shetty Upsets World No. 1 to Enter Badminton Asia Championships Final

Indian badminton sensation Ayush Shetty stunned World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a thrilling semifinal at the Badminton Asia Championships. After an initial setback, Shetty's strategic adjustments and tenacity led to a remarkable comeback win, making him the second Indian to reach the men's singles final since 1965.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:16 IST
Ayush Shetty Upsets World No. 1 to Enter Badminton Asia Championships Final
Ayush Shetty (Photo/Badminton Asia Championships). Image Credit: ANI
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In a major upset at the Badminton Asia Championships, India's Ayush Shetty outperformed World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, advancing to the finals. In a high-stakes semifinal in Ningbo, Shetty showcased resilience, overturning an initial game loss to secure a 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 victory.

Initially, Vitidsarn, known for his speed and precision, seized control, winning the first game with ease. The Thai competitor's strategic shot placement put Shetty at a disadvantage. However, the Indian shuttler regrouped, minimizing errors and matching Vitidsarn's pace to clinch the second game 21-19, changing the match dynamic.

The decisive game saw intense rallies with both athletes testing each other. Shetty's aggressive strategy paired with composure during key points allowed him to secure four consecutive points from 17-17, sealing his victory. This win positions Shetty as a promising talent, echoing Dinesh Khanna's 1965 achievement of reaching the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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