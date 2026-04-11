Thrilling Showdown: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In an intense Indian Premier League match, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched victory against Punjab Kings with a score of 219 for 6 in the 20-over battle.

Sunrisers' star player, Abhishek Sharma, impressed with a 74-run innings, supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klassen with scores of 38 and 39 respectively.

The bowling side saw Shashank Singh making a mark with two key wickets. Punjab Kings put up a spirited fight but fell short as Sunrisers executed their game plan effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)