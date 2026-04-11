Thrilling Showdown: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
In a thrilling match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the latter emerged victorious with a score of 219 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Key players included Abhishek Sharma scoring 74 and Shashank Singh taking two crucial wickets. The game witnessed intense competition and strategic plays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:40 IST
In an intense Indian Premier League match, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched victory against Punjab Kings with a score of 219 for 6 in the 20-over battle.
Sunrisers' star player, Abhishek Sharma, impressed with a 74-run innings, supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klassen with scores of 38 and 39 respectively.
The bowling side saw Shashank Singh making a mark with two key wickets. Punjab Kings put up a spirited fight but fell short as Sunrisers executed their game plan effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)