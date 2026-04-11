Animesh Kujur: Sprinting Sensation Steals the Spotlight

Animesh Kujur, a 22-year-old sprinter from Odisha, captured attention by clinching both the 100m and 200m titles at Saturday's Indian Athletics Series. Kujur's performance on the newly laid Mondo track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium showcased his formidable talent and poise under pressure.

In the 100m event, Kujur was pushed to his limits, narrowly defeating Tamil Arasu of Railways. A photo finish declared Kujur the winner, clocking 10.272 seconds against Arasu's 10.280 seconds. Following his success, Kujur expressed optimism for upcoming competitions such as the Federation Cup and National Inter-State.

Other highlights included a strong return by Hima Das of Assam, who recently returned to competition after a hiatus due to knee surgery and suspension. Although she did not win her events, her participation marks a positive step toward upcoming major athletic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)