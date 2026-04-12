Scheffler's Stellar Saturday Surge at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler made a decisive play for comeback at the Masters, shooting a stunning 7-under 65 on Saturday, a performance that matched the week's lowest score at Augusta National. By day's end, he was within four strokes of the leaders, having significantly closed the gap with Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler's approach shots on Saturday were expertly executed, though he missed several birdie opportunities. Despite these, he demonstrated considerable tenacity, significantly trimming his 12-stroke deficit from earlier rounds. His 31 on the front nine marked his best performance at the Masters.

While he battled some challenges, including narrowly missed birdie putts, Scheffler's game on the back nine remained strong, placing him in a tie for seventh as the tournament nears its conclusion. He's a persistent figure on the course and is well-positioned to intensify the competitive atmosphere on the final day.