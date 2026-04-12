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Democracy in Action: Tripura's Tribal Council Election Sparks High Voter Turnout

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections witnessed a 22% voter turnout in the initial hours. Conducted across eight districts with 1,257 booths, 173 candidates vie for position under heavy security. Chief Minister Manik Saha encourages democratic participation toward a progressive TTAADC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:55 IST
Democracy in Action: Tripura's Tribal Council Election Sparks High Voter Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

In an event marking democratic engagement, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections witnessed an impressive 22% voter turnout within the first two hours. Voters flocked to 1,257 polling booths scattered across eight districts to shape the future leadership of their autonomous region.

As the polls opened at 7 am, security was tight, ensuring peaceful proceedings. With a slate of 173 candidates vying for council seats, the battle draws participants from the BJP, Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPI(M), and Congress. Chief Minister Manik Saha took to Facebook, encouraging the electorate to exercise their democratic rights for a developed TTAADC.

The significance of these elections is underscored by the council's governance over two-thirds of Tripura's geography, home to a diverse population of 15 lakh, predominantly indigenous tribes. The results could potentially reshape the political landscape, with TMP defending its previous victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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