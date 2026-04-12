Ride Along 3: A Decade Later with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are negotiating to return for 'Ride Along 3'. Daniel Gold is set to pen the script, with Tim Story in talks to direct once again. The series, featuring two contrasting cops, earned significant box office success. Their reprise aims to continue the action-comedy adventure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:02 IST
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- United States
After a decade, actors Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles in the third installment of the action-comedy movie 'Ride Along'.
Daniel Gold is expected to write the script for this Universal production, while Tim Story, who directed the first two films, is also in discussions to return as director, according to Variety.
'Ride Along', a film series centered on the dynamic between two brothers-in-law with differing law enforcement expertise, achieved box office success, with its initial release in 2014 earning over $100 million globally, and the sequel following with $90 million in 2016.
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