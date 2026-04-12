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Stalemate in Iran-US Talks in Pakistan: Future of Peace Dialogue Uncertain

Despite Pakistan's mediation efforts, talks between Iran and the US ended without an agreement. Key unresolved issues include Iran's nuclear program. Both sides reached a consensus on some points, but US 'excessive demands' reportedly hindered progress, leaving the future of peace negotiations uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:06 IST
Stalemate in Iran-US Talks in Pakistan: Future of Peace Dialogue Uncertain
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In Islamabad, Iran and the United States concluded their high-stakes talks without clinching a deal, primarily due to differences over Iran's nuclear program. The discussions, mediated by Pakistan, saw the American side accused of making 'excessive demands,' according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

US Vice President JD Vance, leading his country's delegation, noted that the failure to reach a consensus was primarily due to Iran's unwillingness to halt its nuclear ambitions. Despite presenting what he termed the 'final and best offer,' Tehran did not acquiesce. However, consensus was reportedly achieved on certain issues, hinting at potential for future dialogue.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the constructive nature of the talks and expressed optimism for ongoing dialogue. He emphasized Pakistan's role in facilitating negotiations and called for continued engagement to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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