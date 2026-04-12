A Historic Leap: Marie-Louise Eta Becomes First Female Head Coach in Bundesliga
Marie-Louise Eta has been appointed interim head coach of Union Berlin, making history as the first female head coach in the Bundesliga. This follows Steffen Baumgart's dismissal after a 3-1 loss. Eta, who previously coached Union's Under-19 team, is determined to guide the team to safety.
In a historic move, Union Berlin has named Marie-Louise Eta as their interim head coach, officially marking her as the first female to lead a team in Germany's top football division, the Bundesliga. This appointment follows the club's decision to part ways with Steffen Baumgart after a disappointing 3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim.
The club currently sits 11th on the league table, facing potential relegation threats. Despite the pressures, Eta expressed her readiness to tackle the challenge. "Our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure. I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task," Eta stated confidently in her official remarks.
Previously at the helm of Union Berlin's Under-19 team, Eta has already made inroads in breaking gender norms within German football, having served as the first female assistant coach in the league. Union is set to host a crucial match against relegation-battling Wolfsburg. The club aims to secure essential points under her leadership.
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