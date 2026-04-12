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Surfing Prowess Shines at Little Andaman Pro 2026

Sivaraj Babu and Kamali Moorthy triumphed in the men's and women's Open surfing categories at the Little Andaman Pro 2026, with scores of 13.63 and 15.83 respectively. Sekar Pachai and Vijayalakshmi Irulappan dominated the SUP Sprint events. The event highlighted intense competition and remarkable performances on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdel/Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:42 IST
Surfing Prowess Shines at Little Andaman Pro 2026
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In a thrilling showdown at the Little Andaman Pro 2026, surfers Sivaraj Babu and Kamali Moorthy claimed victories in the men's and women's Open categories, showcasing exceptional talent.

Sivaraj emerged as the national champion by a slim margin, scoring 13.63 to outpace Srikanth D at 13.33, while Kamali defended her title with an impressive 15.83 score, leaving her competitors far behind.

The event also saw remarkable performances in the SUP Sprint races. In the men's category, Sekar Pachai took the lead, completing the race in 1:22.32, whereas Vijayalakshmi Irulappan dominated the women's race, finishing with a time of 1:40.35.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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