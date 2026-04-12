Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

In a remarkable feat, Ayush Shetty clinched a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, ending India's long wait for a men's singles finalist since 1965. The 20-year-old Mangalorean faced a tough challenge against the world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi, who outclassed him to win the championship.

Despite falling to Shi with a scoreline of 8-21, 10-21, Shetty showcased great potential throughout the tournament, defeating higher-ranked opponents, including the world No. 1. His journey to the finals highlighted a newfound dynamism in Indian badminton.

Shetty, trained at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, reflected positively on his performance, emphasizing learnings from the experience to improve endurance and game strategy. Shetty's achievement inspires a renewed optimism in India's badminton prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)