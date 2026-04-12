Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships
Ayush Shetty, a 20-year-old badminton player from Mangalore, India, secured a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships. Despite losing to world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi, Shetty's performance marked a significant achievement, being the first Indian male singles player to reach the final since 1965.
- Country:
- China
In a remarkable feat, Ayush Shetty clinched a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, ending India's long wait for a men's singles finalist since 1965. The 20-year-old Mangalorean faced a tough challenge against the world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi, who outclassed him to win the championship.
Despite falling to Shi with a scoreline of 8-21, 10-21, Shetty showcased great potential throughout the tournament, defeating higher-ranked opponents, including the world No. 1. His journey to the finals highlighted a newfound dynamism in Indian badminton.
Shetty, trained at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, reflected positively on his performance, emphasizing learnings from the experience to improve endurance and game strategy. Shetty's achievement inspires a renewed optimism in India's badminton prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)