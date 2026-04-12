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Sreenidi Deccan FC Triumph in Intense 10-Man Showdown Against Rajasthan United

Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Rajasthan United 2-1 in a crucial Indian Football League match. Both teams saw red cards but managed to score. The home team's Brandon Vanlalremdika and Lalthankhuma secured the win, moving Sreenidi Deccan to second place, while Issac Nortey scored for the visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:13 IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC Triumph in Intense 10-Man Showdown Against Rajasthan United
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense football clash on Sunday, Sreenidi Deccan FC overcame Rajasthan United 2-1 to claim three vital points in the Indian Football League. The match, marked by reduced squads due to red cards, saw Sreenidi Deccan's Brandon Vanlalremdika and Lalthankhuma score decisive goals.

The home team initially seized control with Vanlalremdika's strike in the 17th minute, capitalizing on Rajasthan United's disordered defense. Despite being a man down, Rajasthan retaliated with Issac Nortey's equalizer from a set piece in the 73rd minute.

In a dramatic conclusion, Lalthankhuma's long-range goal in the 84th minute secured Sreenidi Deccan's victory, confirming their spot in the league's top six. This win temporarily places them second on the points table, with Rajasthan United right behind in third.

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