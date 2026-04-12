Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equality
The Delhi government has launched a project to build a community centre in Rohini, named after Dr. B R Ambedkar. The centre, costing Rs 3.62 crore, is part of a broader civic initiative, including park beautification and sewer renovation, aimed at uplifting local residents, especially marginalized communities.
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The Delhi government has officially commenced the construction of a community centre named after Dr. B R Ambedkar in Sector 20, Rohini. The initiative, announced as a tribute preceding Ambedkar's 136th birth anniversary, is intended to enhance civic life for residents, mainly from disadvantaged backgrounds. With a budget of Rs 3.62 crore, it is set to be completed in two years.
In conjunction with the community centre, the government plans to beautify Valmiki Park and renovate a local sewer line, projects collectively valued at Rs 3.61 crore. Speaking at the event, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh highlighted the urgency of resolving persistent infrastructure issues, assuring residents that these would be prioritized.
The proposed double-storeyed, air-conditioned community centre will feature a hall for social and cultural events. Future enhancements include an Atal Canteen and basic healthcare services. Singh emphasized public participation in these developmental works and assured government support for efficient and quality project execution, in memory of Ambedkar's advocacy for social advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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