Sonam Maskar's Valorous Performance at Granada's World Cup

Sonam Maskar delivered a commendable performance in the women's 10m air rifle final at the World Cup in Granada, despite narrowly missing out on a podium finish. The Indian contingent wrapped up their campaign with just one gold medal, secured by the 10m air pistol duo of Mukesh Nelavalli and Palak.

Maskar, who qualified for the finals in seventh position with a score of 632.8 in the first qualification relay, managed to position herself fifth in a fiercely contested final. China's Wang Zifei claimed the gold, while Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and China's Han Jiayu took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Despite her strong start in the final with an impressive 10.6, Sonam faced challenges, particularly after scoring a 9.8, which affected her chances significantly. Her performance included saving herself from elimination thrice, highlighting her determination. Meanwhile, other Indian shooters, Mehuli Ghosh and Shruti, finished further down the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)