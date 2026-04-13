Pioneering Sustainability: IIM Kashipur Hosts SMSIF 2026

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted its Second International Conference on Sustainability Management Strategies for India's Future (SMSIF 2026) from April 9th to 11th, bringing together leading academics, industry experts, and policymakers. Over the course of three days, the conference served as a vibrant forum for intellectual exchange and innovation toward India's sustainable future.

The conference featured a diverse lineup including research presentations, thematic dialogues, and keynote addresses, fostering meaningful discussions on sustainability. Renowned speakers highlighted cutting-edge research, with participants exploring sustainability's challenges across sectors. The event opened with a welcome from Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, who spoke on India's economic trajectory and underscored the necessity of sustainable development, in line with the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director of IIM Kashipur, emphasized that integrating sustainability is crucial to leadership and institutional development. Prof. Alka Arya detailed the evolution of sustainable development and its management practices, urging collaboration among attendees. Contributions included insights from Prof. Rama Mohana R Turaga on governance for environmental sustainability, and Prof. B. Mahadevan's exploration of Indian Knowledge Systems. The conference reinforced the importance of sustained collaboration among academia, industry, and government to achieve a resilient and inclusive future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)