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End of an Era: Moana Pasifika's Exit from Super Rugby

Moana Pasifika will disband after the current season, reducing Super Rugby Pacific to 10 teams in 2027. Financial instability and challenges in attracting talent have led to the decision. New Zealand Rugby is open to sustainable plans for the franchise, but further details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:03 IST
End of an Era: Moana Pasifika's Exit from Super Rugby
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Super Rugby Pacific is set to shrink further as Moana Pasifika decides to disband after the season, reducing the competition to 10 teams by 2027. The franchise, which was established to enhance pathways for players with Pacific heritage, has faced financial difficulties since joining in 2022.

The decision to fold follows the earlier collapse of the Melbourne Rebels in 2024, leaving Australia's second-largest city without a professional rugby union team. New Zealand Rugby has acknowledged potential interest from parties exploring sustainable options for Moana but provided no additional details.

Moana Pasifika's financial woes intensified as World Rugby and government funding retracted, and efforts to establish a base in the Pacific faltered. Despite recruiting All Blacks star Ardie Savea last year, the team struggled this season under coach Tana Umaga. The disbandment leaves the future of numerous players and staff uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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