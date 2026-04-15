End of an Era: Moana Pasifika's Exit from Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific is set to shrink further as Moana Pasifika decides to disband after the season, reducing the competition to 10 teams by 2027. The franchise, which was established to enhance pathways for players with Pacific heritage, has faced financial difficulties since joining in 2022.

The decision to fold follows the earlier collapse of the Melbourne Rebels in 2024, leaving Australia's second-largest city without a professional rugby union team. New Zealand Rugby has acknowledged potential interest from parties exploring sustainable options for Moana but provided no additional details.

Moana Pasifika's financial woes intensified as World Rugby and government funding retracted, and efforts to establish a base in the Pacific faltered. Despite recruiting All Blacks star Ardie Savea last year, the team struggled this season under coach Tana Umaga. The disbandment leaves the future of numerous players and staff uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)