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Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted IPL Record with Seventh Duck

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma surpassed Rohit Sharma's record for most ducks by an Indian batter in a calendar year, registering seven in IPL 2026. Despite a solid strike rate of 215.80 and a high score of 74, his consistency remains in question. RR emerged victorious by winning the toss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:09 IST
Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted IPL Record with Seventh Duck
Abhishek Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a startling twist, Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Abhishek Sharma has etched his name in unwanted cricketing history by surpassing Rohit Sharma's record for most ducks by an Indian batter during a calendar year. During an IPL face-off against Rajasthan Royals, Abhishek faced a golden duck on his seventh dismissal this 2026 season, overshadowing Rohit's previous six ducks in the 2018 season.

Despite his turbulent form, Abhishek has registered 129 runs across five innings this IPL season, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 215.80 and achieving a high score of 74. His attempts to replicate prior successes from 2025 fell short at the T20 World Cup, with merely 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62.

As the clash unfolded, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and strategically placed Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. This gripping match included prominent players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer for RR, and Ishan Kishan leading SRH. The game promises another chapter in the riveting saga of IPL cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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