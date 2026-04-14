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Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

In Noida, attempts to incite unrest after a peaceful workers' dispersal led to police action. Authorities detained several suspects and registered FIRs. Despite disruptions, police used minimal force to restore order. Public safety was prioritized, and a high-level committee was set up to address workers' grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:34 IST
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order
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Noida faced attempts of unrest incitement as 'outsiders' stirred tension post-workers' peaceful dispersal, resulting in detentions and FIRs by local police.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh reported swift identification efforts and actions against disruptive elements, while police maintained order through strategic restraint, ensuring public safety.

Authorities formed a committee to address workers' demands, urging public cooperation amidst continued surveillance to prevent similar unrest in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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