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Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers

The Rajasthan Royals faced a challenging time in their innings despite Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja's contributions. They concluded with a total of 159 all-out in 19 overs, as Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain shattered the batting lineup with four wickets each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:26 IST
Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers
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In a gripping cricket match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) narrated a tumultuous tale as they concluded with a score of 159 all-out in just 19 overs. Top contributions were seen from Donovan Ferreira, who scored 69, and Ravindra Jadeja, with an impressive 45.

The RR batting lineup faced fierce opposition from bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, each taking four wickets and dismantling the batting order with precise skill. Despite the efforts, RR found themselves grappling under relentless bowling attacks.

Eshan Malinga also played a pivotal role by securing two crucial wickets, further lending a significant edge to the bowling side. As RR struggled against the formidable bowling squad, spectators were left at the edge of their seats witnessing a significant turning point in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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