Dramatic Wins Propel Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

Title holders Al-Ahli clinched a spot in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals after a dramatic late win over Qatar's Al-Duhail. Riyad Mahrez's free kick in the 117th minute secured a 1-0 victory, as Al-Ahli struggled to break through against a resilient defense and goalkeeper Salah Zakaria's heroics.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal was eliminated following a thrilling 3-3 draw and penalty shoot-out against Al-Sadd. Despite taking leads through Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Marcos Leonardo, Al-Hilal couldn't hold off Roberto Firmino's equalizer. The shoot-out saw Karim Benzema miss, allowing Al-Sadd to clinch victory.

Next, Al-Sadd will face Vissel Kobe in the quarter-finals, while Al-Ahli meets Johor Darul Ta'zim. These crucial matches follow recent scheduling changes, as matches in Jeddah replaced two-legged ties due to regional conflicts. Iran's Tractor FC and Al-Ittihad also continue their campaigns on Tuesday.