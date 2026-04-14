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Dramatic Wins Propel Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

Title holders Al-Ahli advanced to the Asian Champions League quarterfinals with a thrilling 1-0 win over Al-Duhail, courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's decisive free kick. Al-Hilal exited after a 3-3 draw and penalty shoot-out loss to Al-Sadd. Upcoming matches include Al-Sadd vs. Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:30 IST
Dramatic Wins Propel Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League
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Title holders Al-Ahli clinched a spot in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals after a dramatic late win over Qatar's Al-Duhail. Riyad Mahrez's free kick in the 117th minute secured a 1-0 victory, as Al-Ahli struggled to break through against a resilient defense and goalkeeper Salah Zakaria's heroics.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal was eliminated following a thrilling 3-3 draw and penalty shoot-out against Al-Sadd. Despite taking leads through Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Marcos Leonardo, Al-Hilal couldn't hold off Roberto Firmino's equalizer. The shoot-out saw Karim Benzema miss, allowing Al-Sadd to clinch victory.

Next, Al-Sadd will face Vissel Kobe in the quarter-finals, while Al-Ahli meets Johor Darul Ta'zim. These crucial matches follow recent scheduling changes, as matches in Jeddah replaced two-legged ties due to regional conflicts. Iran's Tractor FC and Al-Ittihad also continue their campaigns on Tuesday.

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