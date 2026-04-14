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Justice for Maradona: The Ongoing Trial of Healthcare Professionals

The trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has resumed. These medical experts face charges of culpable homicide linked to Maradona's untimely death in 2020. Defense argues that Maradona's deteriorating health played a role, complicating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:30 IST
Justice for Maradona: The Ongoing Trial of Healthcare Professionals
Trial

The trial regarding the negligence case surrounding the death of legendary soccer player Diego Maradona resumed in Argentina on Tuesday. This pivotal case focuses on seven healthcare professionals accused of culpable homicide due to their alleged failure to provide adequate care during Maradona's final days.

Charges against the defendants, including Maradona's personal doctor and his psychiatrist, argue they were aware of potential risks but did not act to prevent the tragic outcome. If found guilty, they could face lengthy prison sentences. The trial, initially disrupted last year, continues to capture global attention.

As nearly 100 witnesses prepare to testify, new judges preside over the case, with a verdict expected by June. Tensions remain high, as Maradona's family seeks clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death, amidst arguments regarding his numerous health issues and previous drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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