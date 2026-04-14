Justice for Maradona: The Ongoing Trial of Healthcare Professionals

The trial regarding the negligence case surrounding the death of legendary soccer player Diego Maradona resumed in Argentina on Tuesday. This pivotal case focuses on seven healthcare professionals accused of culpable homicide due to their alleged failure to provide adequate care during Maradona's final days.

Charges against the defendants, including Maradona's personal doctor and his psychiatrist, argue they were aware of potential risks but did not act to prevent the tragic outcome. If found guilty, they could face lengthy prison sentences. The trial, initially disrupted last year, continues to capture global attention.

As nearly 100 witnesses prepare to testify, new judges preside over the case, with a verdict expected by June. Tensions remain high, as Maradona's family seeks clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death, amidst arguments regarding his numerous health issues and previous drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)