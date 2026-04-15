Desperate Journey: Palestinian Workers Found in Garbage Truck

Israeli police discovered about 70 Palestinian men concealed in a garbage truck attempting to cross from the West Bank into Israel, apparently in search of work. The police footage shows the cramped conditions in the truck, with officers surrounding the vehicle as the men were removed and detained.

The incident underscores the severe economic hardships faced by many in the West Bank, exacerbated by the Israeli government's revocation of Palestinian work permits following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. These economic pressures drive Palestinians to seek work in Israel, often risking arrest.

Authorities label such attempts as 'illegal entrants,' highlighting the desperation caused by high unemployment and low wages in the West Bank. This situation reflects broader issues of access and security within the region, with Israel stating no obligation to allow work entry based on security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)